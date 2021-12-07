Carlisle United boss Keith Millen outlines January transfer intentions

Carlisle United manager Keith Millen has expressed his desire to improve the current squad if the opportunity presents itself with the January transfer window on the horizon.

The League Two outfit, who are located just eight miles south of the Scottish border, currently find themselves one place above the relegation zone after a difficult opening period of the campaign.

Following last season’s respectable 10th place finish, the Blues have struggled to kick on this campaign which saw the departure of former boss Chris Beech after accumulating just 10 points from their opening 11 league outings.

The managerial change saw the appointment of Keith Millen who entered the role with an impressive coaching and managerial cv which included the likes of Bristol City, Crystal Palace and Blackpool respectively.

Carlisle have certainly improved following Millen’s arrival but still find themselves amongst the division’s struggling outfits.

Speaking to the official Carlisle United website, Millen indicated that funds would be available to strengthen for the upcoming January transfer window while still acknowledging the quality he currently has it his disposal.

”The discussions since I have come into the club have all said that there will be funds available in January.” outlined Millen.

”We’ve got a good squad, but if there are players available that will make us better, then, of course, I’m going to try and get them to the club.

”The board know what my thinking is, we have regular communications and they’re very positive. We’ve got plenty of time and games before then, so we’ll concentrate on those first.”

The Verdict

You do feel that strengthening the squad will be a priority for Millen as Carlisle looked to cement their League Two status for the following campaign.

With Carlisle currently occupying the divisions lowest goal tally with just 13 goals scored, adding additional creativity and goal scoring prowess will surely be top of Millen’s January shopping list.

It remains to be seen which markets Carlisle’s budget will allow them to operate within. There are clearly some talented individuals operating in the National League. With some of their contracts entering the final six months, Carlisle might fancy their chances in tempting some of the National League clubs to let go of some of their prize assets.