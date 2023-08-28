Highlights Current Carlisle boss Paul Simpson boasts the second-best win percentage among Cumbrians managers.

Chris Beech, Keith Curle and John Ward make the top 10.

John Sheridan, despite just seven months in charge, tops the list.

Paul Simpson worked his magic once again last season as he secured Carlisle United’s return to League One.

After nine years away, the Cumbrians climbed back into the third tier in dramatic fashion – beating Stockport County on penalties in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

For Simpson, who is enjoying his second spell in charge of Carlisle, it marked his third promotion with the club in just under four-and-a-half seasons.

But where does he stand in terms of their best ever managers?

Read on as we reveal the top 10 win percentages of any manager that has taken charge of Carlisle – according to Soccerbase and Transfermarkt – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers have to have managed a minimum of 20 games.

10 Keith Millen – 27.3%

Following Chris Beech's departure in October 2021, Millen was the man tasked with steering Carlisle clear of the League Two relegation zone.

But the former Bristol City boss, who won six of his 22 matches in charge, was unable to do so and was sacked just four months later following a run of eight league games without victory.

9 Michael Knighton – 27.9%

Former Carlisle chairman Knighton placed himself in charge when he took over from Mervyn Day after a poor start to the 1997-98 season.

But he could not prevent the Cumbrians' relegation to Division Three and, after just over a year in the dugout, stepped away in December 1998 to hand over the reins to Nigel Pearson, who just about kept them in the EFL thanks to Jimmy Glass' last-day heroics.

Knighton oversaw 68 matches in charge of Carlisle, winning 19 of those.

8 Chris Beech – 31.8%

Replacing Steven Pressley in November 2019, Beech made great strides during his first full season in charge of Carlisle.

Deploying an attractive style of play, he guided the Cumbrians to the League Two summit in January 2021.

However, a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and poor weather conditions proved critical and subsequently left his team playing catch-up.

This eventually took its toll on the squad, who suffered nine defeats in 13 matches and had to settle for a 10th-place finish.

After losing several key players ahead of the 2021-22 season, Carlisle won just two out of 11 games and were inside the relegation zone when Beech, who recorded 28 victories in 88 matches in charge, was relieved of his duties.

7 Steven Pressley – 34.2%

Carlisle were sixth in League Two when Pressley replaced John Sheridan in January 2019.

But under the former Coventry and Fleetwood boss, the Cumbrians could not quite push on and had to settle for a mid-table finish.

Pressley, who won 14 of his 41 matches at the helm, was dismissed that November after a run of one victory in six games.

6 Greg Abbott – 35.1%

Initially an assistant to Neil McDonald and John Ward at Carlisle, Abbott then served as the club's caretaker boss following their departures.

He was handed the top job in December 2008 and guided the Cumbrians to successive EFL Trophy finals – losing out to Southampton in 2010, before overcoming Brentford to lift the trophy 12 months later.

Carlisle also gradually improved in League One under Abbott's stewardship, finishing eighth in the 2011-12 season.

But after 95 victories in 271 matches, a winless start to the 2013-14 campaign culminated in his departure.

5 Neil McDonald – 37.3%

Having previously worked under Sam Allardyce and Iain Dowie, McDonald landed his first managerial job when he replaced Simpson following Carlisle's promotion to League One in June 2006.

But despite masterminding 19 wins in 51 games and leading the Cumbrians to an eighth-place finish – their highest league placing in 20 years – he was sacked the following August.

4 Keith Curle – 38.2%

Taking the job in September 2014, EFL veteran Curle stabilised Carlisle in League Two during four years in charge at Brunton Park.

He guided the Cumbrians to the play-off semi-finals in the 2016-17 season, where they eventually lost out to Exeter City.

Curle left at the end of the following campaign after registering 79 wins from his 207 matches in the dugout.

3 John Ward – 41.9%

Taking the bronze medal in this countdown, Ward swapped Cheltenham for Carlisle when he was appointed as McDonald's successor in October 2007.

The Cumbrians were dreaming of the Championship when he guided them to the play-offs that season, but those dreams were shattered by Leeds United in the semi-finals.

Carlisle were unable to build on that momentum in League One the following campaign, and parted company with Ward after a run of nine defeats in 10 matches.

Overall, Ward oversaw 26 wins from 62 games in charge.

2 Paul Simpson – 44.1% (as of July 2023)

It is now 20 years since Simpson embarked on his maiden venture with Carlisle as player-manager in August 2003.

But with financial struggles and a transfer embargo to deal with during his first season, he was unable to prevent the club's relegation from the EFL.

However, it was literally a case of taking a step back and two forward as Simpson masterminded back-to-back promotions to League One before departing for Preston North End in June 2006.

Just under 16 years later, the former England Under-20s boss was back at Carlisle with the club languishing in 23rd place in League Two.

However, a run of five wins in seven matches dragged the Cumbrians clear of danger and to eventual safety in 2021-22, before Simpson guided them to promotion in his first full season back in charge.

At the conclusion of last term, he had won 100 of his 227 matches at the Carlisle helm.

1 John Sheridan – 46.9%

Though his tenure at Carlisle was short, Sheridan did enough to take top spot in our rankings.

Indeed, the ex-Republic of Ireland international won 15 of the 32 matches he took charge of after his appointment in June 2018.

A run of five straight victories had lifted the Cumbrians to seventh place in League Two that January when he opted to drop out of the EFL and take over the reins at former club Chesterfield.