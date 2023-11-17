Highlights Sean Maguire needs to start scoring more goals if he wants to remain at Carlisle United for another year.

Owen Moxon's pivotal role in the team's promotion to League One makes it crucial for the club to enter contract talks with him.

Gabriel Breeze, a young talent, should be offered new terms if the coaches see potential in him.

After last season's promotion, remaining in League One is Carlisle United's clear target in 2023/24.

Whether or not they can achieve that is likely to have a significant impact on the exits from Brunton Park, with nine set to leave currently for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

Football League World examines whether those in question should be allowed to leave or offered new terms...

1 Sean Maguire

The Irish international signed for the Blues on a one-year deal at the start of the campaign and has featured in 12 games so far.

Having only scored once so far for Carlisle and only reaching double figures in a season once since his move back to England in 2017, while at Preston North End, the striker needs to offer more if he wishes to remain at the club. He should be kept on for another year but only if he can start finding the net.

2 Owen Moxon

The midfielder signed for the club in the summer of 2022 and was pivotal to the club earning promotion to League One - even earning a place in the League Two team of the season.

Owen Moxon has featured in 11 games so far this season, scoring twice, showing the importance he still holds in the side. The club would be crazy to allow him to leave for nothing, so expect talks to occur regarding the extension of his contract.

3 Tomas Holy

Tomas Holy was an ever-present member of the squad as the club won promotion from League Two in 2023.

Holy has been a regular fixture again this term and given his wealth of EFL experience, is someone that the Cumbrians should look to keep hold of.

4 Jordan Gibson

Jordan Gibson signed for Carlisle in the summer of 2021 and has featured 118 times since - demonstrating the importance he has within the Blues camp.

The winger has not looked out of place in League One, bagging five goals already, and the Cumbrian club should be trying to tie him down.

5 Ryan Edmondson

The Elland Road product was a useful squad player last season and has been praised by Paul Simpson but is still learning his trade.

At 22, Ryan Edmondson has potential and should be given the chance to continue his development at Brunton Park.

6 Corey Whelan

Corey Whelan has been at the heart of the Blues' defence since he joined upon the expiration of his contract with Wigan Athletic.

Whelan played 74 games across two League Two seasons and is still playing regularly in League One. The 25-year-old has plenty of room to develop, having graduated from the Liverpool academy, and should be kept at the club for the foreseeable future.

7 Paul Huntington

The 36-year-old defender joined the club at the beginning of the 2022–23 season and was central to its promotion.

However, he's had less of an impact this term in League One and given his age, the club should allow him to leave for nothing.

Carlisle United's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

8 Joe Garner

The veteran striker joined the club midway through the 2022–23 season on an 18-month deal. He has featured heavily since - scoring five goals in 35 games.

Joe Garner likely still has work to do to prove that he deserves an extension.

9 Gabriel Breeze

Carlisle youth team product Gabriel Breeze has yet to feature for the club at the senior level.

If the coaches feel that he has a future then clearly new terms should be offered given he's only 19 years old.