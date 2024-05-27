Highlights Carlisle United should tap into the non-league talent pool to discover hidden gems like Jon Mellish.

The rise of clubs like Wrexham and Stockport County from non-league to League One shows the talent level in lower tiers is high.

With an expanded recruitment team and better tools, Carlisle can unlock potential diamonds in non-league teams like Gateshead.

Carlisle United have ventured into the non-league market before and found some gems, one of which should serve as a reminder to the club about the talent that is out there in these competitions that they could eye-up this summer.

The gap between the lower tiers of the EFL and the national leagues has been slowly reduced in recent seasons. The lack of restrictions on spending from Step 1 downwards has led to clubs at this level being invested in by wealthy people, who create EFL-ready teams before they even arrive in League Two.

Wrexham, Stockport County, Leyton Orient: three teams who have been promoted to the fourth tier in the last half-decade and are now in League One.

The non-leagues used to be a rarely-ventured area of the transfer market for teams in the EFL. There were a few exceptions, but the general rule was stuck to as the quality just wasn't good enough.

Now that's no longer the case. The talent in the National League is certainly comparable to that of Carlisle's new home and they should look to see if they can make any similar deals to the one that they struck for former Gateshead man Jon Mellish in 2019.

Jon Mellish's Carlisle story

Things have come full circle, and to an abrupt end, for the Blues since their promotion to League One. The symphony of joy felt a year ago at Wembley was made into a distant memory by what then followed it.

Had we been able to go back to the 2019/20 campaign and told Carlisle fans that their team would return to the third tier in the next five years, people would have thought that it was possible. Less so would have been the fact that Mellish, a newly signed defender at the time, would have been so integral to their run over the course of the 22/23 and 23/24 campaigns.

Mellish moved to Brunton Park at the start of the eventually Covid-hit campaign from Gateshead. He wasn't a special talent by any means. He was a player with a phenomenal engine, a good work ethic, but lacking the usual skills of a professional footballer.

That first season saw him struggle to find his place in the team; the next campaign was when he started to blossom. Having found a new position in midfield, under Chris Beech, Mellish evolved from a left-sided defender into an attacking midfielder, scoring 11 goals in the 20/21 campaign.

Jon Mellish's 20/21 League Two stats Apps 44 Starts 41 Goals 11 Conversion rate (%) 16 Clean sheets 7 Stats taken from Sofascore

This adaptability has been such a strong point of his, but his development from that raw footballer that United found in 2019, to the one that became an attacking threat during Covid, and then a pillar at the back in recent times, is a true testament to him as a professional.

To have become one of the club's more important pieces, having started life in the non-leagues, at that time, is a big achievement, and it shows that these diamonds can be unearthed if Carlisle look hard enough.

Carlisle need to take advantage of the growth of the non-leagues

Mellish isn't the only time that the Blues have plucked a semi-professional and turned them into a well-equipped pro. Owen Moxon is another prime example of the talent that can be found in the lower tiers.

The club is at a slight disadvantage because of their geography - it's much harder for them to do the work that a team like Peterborough does because they are much closer to a lot of the top National League teams - but that's not an excuse that should mean that they can't do it at all.

Gateshead, who would have been involved in the National League play-offs last season were it not for reasons completely out of their control, is a prime place for Carlisle to look at for potential diamonds in the rough.

With the expansion of the club's recruitment team, plus the new tools at their disposal, these non-league gems should be much easier to identify.

The success rate now with moves like the one for Mellish will be much higher than it was in 2019, so they need to look at leaning into this market more, if they haven't already.