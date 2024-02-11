Highlights League One duo Carlisle United and Oxford United are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard this summer.

Leonard was available for transfer in January but ultimately stayed at Blackburn Rovers. However, he may be loaned out next season.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Leonard played 19 games for Blackburn Rovers, scoring three goals.

League One duo Carlisle United and Oxford United both want to sign 20-year-old Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

Nixon added that the young forward was made available in the January transfer window, but he ended up staying at Ewood Park. The 2024/25 campaign, however, could see him playing for someone other than Rovers, as they are reportedly considering sending him out on loan at the start of next season.

Leonard has played in 19 games for the club in the 2023/24 campaign, just nine of which were starts, and he scored three times.

Both League One clubs signed strikers in the January window. Oxford brought in Will Goodwin from Cheltenham Town, whilst Carlisle acquired Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town and Georgie Kelly from Rotherham United.

More to follow...