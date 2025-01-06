Carlisle United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire on loan this month.

The Star have reported that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs, with several sides in the EFL thought to be keeping tabs on Fusire, and Mike Williamson's Carlisle United side are one of them.

Fusire recently put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Sheffield Wednesday, but with first-team opportunities set to be limited this season, a loan move would allow him to get regular EFL football under his belt and potentially accelerate his development.

Carlisle United keen on loan move for Sean Fusire

19-year-old Fusire has made four appearances for the Owls this season, all of which came in the EFL Cup, starting all four games as his side reached the Round of 16.

However, he's made the Championship matchday squad on just two occasions this season, failing to make an appearance, and it's clear that opportunities in Danny Rohl's first-team are set to be limited during the rest of the campaign.

The Sheffield-born midfielder made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old during the 2022/23 campaign in an FA Cup replay against Fleetwood Town, but he made just one further appearance last season, meaning he's played just six games for the Owls.

Carlisle United are currently fighting for their lives in League Two and have identified Fusire as a signing who can make a difference as they look to avoid two consecutive relegations.

A loan switch to Brunton Park would certainly be a baptism of fire in senior football for the 19-year-old given the club's precarious league position, but he would play regular first-team football, which could stand him in good stead when he returns to Hillsborough.

Of course, Carlisle United aren't alone in their interest, with a number of unnamed EFL clubs also said to be keen to sign so Rohl and the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy will likely run the rule over the interested clubs to see where the best fit is for Fusire.

A loan move to Carlisle United would benefit Sean Fusire

Fusire is at the stage of his career where he needs regular minutes under his belt, and a loan switch to Carlisle United would give him just that.

Playing regularly for a side fighting for their lives in League Two would be an excellent experience for any young player, and Fusire would certainly benefit from that rather than playing U21's football.

League Two table Position Club P GD Pts 19th Accrington Stanley 23 -8 25 20th Tranmere Rovers 23 -15 25 21st Harrogate Town 25 -16 25 22nd Swindon Town 25 -10 24 23rd Morecambe 24 -17 20 24th Carlisle United 24 -19 18

The Cumbrians are already six points adrift from safety, although they do have a game in hand over Swindon Town in 22nd, and Fusire could become a hero if he moves to Brunton Park and keeps them in the EFL.

The 19-year-old is clearly talented and is highly-rated at Sheffield Wednesday, and a loan move away is the next step in his development to becoming a first-team player at Hillsborough.