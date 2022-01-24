Carlisle boss delivers brutal verdict after defeat

Carlisle United Manager Keith Millen has said his side are not ruthless enough in attack after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Carlisle have scored the joint fewest goals in League Two this season along with Scunthorpe United, managing just 19 goals in 26 matches.

Millen says they need to keep working to find a solution.

“Whatever we talk about at the moment the problem of not being ruthless enough is still there.” Millen said via the Carlisle United website.

“We’ve got forward players, and we put some more on just to try to freshen things up a bit on Saturday,”

“That’s something I need to keep looking at and keep trying to come up with solutions of trying to be better.” Millen added.

In recent weeks, Belgian forward Tyrese Omotoye and January signing Omari Patrick have been given the nod to start up front for The Blues, but have so far failed to turn Carlisle’s goalscoring problems around.

Alongside Omotoye and Patrick, Carlisle have Zach Clough, Sam Fishburn and Lewi Allesandri on the books as options in attack, but Millen says The Blues need to find a way of being more effective with these players.

“Zach’s a little bit different to what we’ve got, which we need,” Millen explained.

“Sam’s come back from a little break, a little bit fresher, but he’s a very young lad with plenty to learn,”

“There are a few on the bench. Lewi Alessandra adds to it, but we’ve still got to find a way of being more effective with the players we’ve got.”

Carlisle’s 3-0 defeat on Saturday leaves them sitting 20th in League Two, but Millen believes there were positives to take from the performance.

“As a team we’re ok, but individually we’ve got to get better. Having said that, people will think, whoa, because of the result, but if you saw the first half the scoreline doesn’t reflect what we did during that period of the game.” he said.

“We mustn’t forget that we did a lot of good things in the first half, I was pleased. We shouldn’t have been losing the game, so we need to look at the good things from it.”

“The lads know that if you leave yourselves exposed you can get hurt, so they won’t do that again.” Millen added.

The Verdict

There is no shame in being beaten by Forest Green Rovers, the side currently sitting top of League Two, so Carlisle United must put Saturday’s defeat behind them as quickly as possible and try to build on some positive results gained in recent weeks.

In their last 4 league games, The Blues have managed to pick up five points, putting a nice gap between themselves and the League Two relegation zone, but if that gap is to remain, they are going to have to find a way to improve in front of goal.

With options at their disposal in terms of quantity, Carlisle must find a way to make these players more effective in attacking areas and in front of goal, as discussed by Keith Millen. Only then will their goalscoring fortunes improve.