Jarrad Branthwaite was very highly rated from his brief time in the Carlisle United first team, but nobody could have predicted the meteoric rise that he's been on, and the centre-back is set to benefit the club massively.

Branthwaite made his league debut for Carlisle as a 17-year-old. They were a struggling side at the time, but the quality he showed, even in his early years, was uplifting for the team and the fans.

He wouldn't get to spend too long playing for his boyhood club because, less than two months later, he had been bought by Premier League side Everton for a "substantial" fee, as the club told the News & Star. The Daily Mail reported that the Toffees paid £1 million for him.

After a couple of loan spells with Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, in the Netherlands, the now 21-year-old has certified his place as one of Everton's top central defenders, and as one of the hottest properties in the league. His good performances have not only been making Evertonians happy, but they're also set to make his first club a lot of money too.

Carlisle United set to make a "significant amount of money" from Branthwaite sale

The club said, at the time of his initial transfer to Merseyside, that the deal included clauses that could benefit Carlisle in the future, as per the News & Star. United's chief executive, Nigel Clibbens, has said that, with the speculation as to the money being willing to be paid for the 21-year-old, the club could make a "significant amount of money" from the Toffees selling Branthwaite.

At last night's fan forum meeting in Kendal, the chief executive was asked about how the club could benefit from the centre back moving on from Everton. "We've been receiving money from the sale of Jarrad basically ever since the first game he played," said Clibbens. "We receive ongoing payments based on the appearances he makes. That will continue for some time if he stays at Everton.

"Sell-on percentages - I can't tell you what it is. Put simply, all these deals are very confidential on those kinds of matters. But I've said in the past, whereas the deals for [James] Trafford and [Dean] Henderson, the sell-ons for those weren't transformational for the club.

"If Jarrad continues to develop and goes for the sort of money the media are speculating about, that would bring a significant amount of money into this club which would allow it to deliver on the plans that we need to do."

Branthwaite money could revolutionise Carlisle United

Ever since the takeover of Carlisle by the Piatak family, plans have been put in place to completely modernise the club. The new owners are currently looking at where they are going to build a brand-new training facility. They have also massively increased the club's spending power when it comes to transfers, purchasing the likes of Luke Armstrong, Harry Lewis, and Georgie Kelly in the January window.

Carlisle United's January transfer window incomings Luke Armstrong Harrogate Town Permanent Harrison Neal Sheffield Wednesday Permanent Sean Grehan Crystal Palace Loan Harry Lewis Bradford City Permanent Jack Diamond Sunderland Loan Josh Vela Fleetwood Town Permanent Georgie Kelly Rotherham United Permanent

Clibbens added that any money that comes in from Everton selling Branthwaite wouldn't be crucial to make sure that the plans that are being put in place happen, which is even better news for fans of the Blues.

talkSPORT have reported that both Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the 21-year-old, and inews reported that Everton would want £100 million for Branthwaite.

Carlisle have kept the exact sell-on percentages in the deal under lock and key, but even if they were to get 10% of a £50 million deal, that would still be huge money for them going forward, let alone if it became a nine-figure sale.