Following the sale of their talisman Jerry Yates to Swansea City, Blackpool seemingly have some money to spend in order to try and strengthen their squad in-line with their other promotion rivals in League One.

The Seasiders were relegated from the Championship last season in what was a disastrous 12 months for the club - a one year period which began with Neil Critchley resigning from his role as head coach to move to Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard's assistant and ended with Critchley taking the job back.

Michael Appleton, Mick McCarthy and Stephen Dobbie all tried but ended up collectively failing to keep the Fylde coast club in the Championship last season, but Critchley has been offered the chance to redeem himself after walking out on the club last year as he was named as McCarthy's permanent successor in May.

Critchley had to deal with the inevitable loss of Yates for a significant seven-figure fee, but money has been spent on Swansea's Kyle Joseph and midfield general Oliver Norburn from Peterborough United - and the spending may not stop there.

Blackpool seemingly have their eyes on Carlisle United playmaker Owen Moxon, with Sky Sports reporting on Monday night - via Jon Colman of The News & Star - that a £250,000 bid had been turned down by the Cumbrian outfit for the 25-year-old from Bloomfield Road.

Who is Owen Moxon?

Having spent five years with Annan Athletic in the fourth tier of Scottish football, Moxon made the move to Carlisle on a free transfer last summer, having contributed to 14 goals in his final season north of the border.

Moxon proved to be a revelation for Carlisle in the middle of the park, scoring six times and racking up a mammoth 17 assists in all competitions from 54 appearances and was a major driving force in the club's promotion to League One.

His performances were always going to garner interest though and with just one year remaining on his contract in Cumbria, it looks as though United's resolve is going to be tested.

What is the latest on Blackpool's interest in Owen Moxon?

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Blackpool's bid for Moxon was actually around the £300,000 - a little higher than what Sky Sports claimed.

It appears though that the Tangerines will have to stump up a lot more though in order to land Moxon from their League One rivals.

Nixon claims that Carlisle want at least treble the offered amount to cash in on Moxon - which would mean at least a bid of £900,000 - and they are in no rush to sell having picked up some money via a sell-on clause from former youth player James Trafford's eight-figure move to Burnley from Man City.

It now remains to be seen if Blackpool go in with another offer for the midfielder, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract with United.

What have Carlisle United said on Blackpool's reported bid for Owen Moxon?

When it comes to transfer speculation, clubs will not normally comment on potential bids and offers that may have actually been placed.

And unsurprisingly, when the News & Star contacted Carlisle for any response to the rumoured Moxon offer from Blackpool, they responded in kind by stating that they do not comment on press speculation regarding their players.

Moxon trained with the rest of his team-mates on Monday and when United travel to Lancashire to take on non-league Chorley on Tuesday evening, the midfield maestro is expected to be in Paul Simpson's squad.