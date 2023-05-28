Carlisle United came from behind to beat Stockport County on penalties in the League Two play-off final at Wembley and secure promotion back to League One after nine years away.

Jon Mellish’s own-goal gave County the lead at the half but substitute Omari Patrick levelled with six minutes left of the 90 to send the game to extra time and subsequently penalties.

6ft9 goalkeeper Tomas Holy proved the Cumbrians' hero in the shoot-out as he denied Ryan Rydel before Taylor Charters converted the winning spot-kick.

It completes a brilliant turnaround under Paul Simpson for Carlisle, who were 23rd in League Two and facing the threat of relegation when the former favourite returned for his second spell last season, but are now heading to the third tier.

Simpson’s substitutions were vital in changing the game for the Cumbrians, who showed their grit and determination to fight back at Wembley.

Stockport County strike first

Just three points separated the pair in the 2022/23 League Two table so it was no surprise that there was little to choose between them in a tightly-contested opening 45 minutes.

Ben Hinchliffe was the first goalkeeper tested when the County stalwart got down well to deny Joe Garner from a free header midway through the first half.

Holy was helpless to keep out the opener up the other end 12 minutes later as Stockport were rewarded for getting the ball forward quickly and with purpose. After driving into the box on the right, Isaac Olaofe's cross deflected off Mellish's foot and looped over Holy into the back of the net.

Simpson's side responded well to going behind but were unable to capitalise on two chances to level just before the break. Akil Wright's perfectly timed challenge stopped the Cumbrians making the most of a two-on-one before John-Kymani Gordon fired over the bar after weaving through the County defence.

The game burst into life after the break, with the pair trading half chances and physical challenges, and the first big opportunity fell to Wright, who went within inches of doubling Stockport's lead with a header from a free kick.

Paul Simpson's subs turn the tide

As we passed the hour mark, Simpson rolled the dice - shifting to three up top as he threw on forward duo Ryan Edmondson and Omari Patrick in place of Garner and midfielder Alfie McCalmont but still his side struggled to trouble Hinchliffe in the County net.

In fact, it was Stockport that looked the more likely to score the game's second goal. Substitute Myles Hippolyte proved a real nuisance for the Carlisle backline after his introduction and sent a bicycle kick just wide as neared the final 10 minutes.

Simpson's final three changes would make the difference, however. The introduction of Kristian Dennis, Carlisle's top scorer that has been missing in the play-offs due to injury, was the eye-catching addition but it was another substitute, Jordan Gibson, that would help Carlisle level.

Some slick play from Gibson and Joel Senior on the right saw the latter drive in a low cross, which Fraser Horsfall could only poke into the path of Patrick, who fired a first-time shot into the corner to equalise with six minutes remaining.

Their tails up, Carlisle pushed for a late winner but Stockport stood strong and went close themselves in the nine minutes of stoppage time - with a body-on-the-line block required to ensure we made it to extra time.

Chances were hard to come by in both periods and it was the two keepers that had the biggest impact. Holy tipped Jack Stretton's curling effort wide and then Hinchliffe's strong left hand denied Dennis at the near-post from a corner.

But it was the Carlisle keeper that proved the hero in the shoot-out - with Holy denying Ryder to allow Charters to convert the winning penalty and send Carlisle back to League One.

FULL TIME: CARLISLE UNITED (5) 1-1 (4) STOCKPORT COUNTY