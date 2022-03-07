Carl Winchester speaks out on playing under Alex Neil at Sunderland so far

An acceptance that the automatic promotion places are out of sight seems to have heightened focus at Sunderland on securing a play-off spot in the final few months of the season.

The Black Cats picked up a momentum-building 3-0 win at Wigan Athletic before earning a second consecutive clean sheet in a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Sunderland were the better side in South London and were left frustrated by a strong performance from Craig MacGillivray in the Addicks’ goal.

Carl Winchester had his say on their recent progress and their short term goals when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I think everyone there watching the game thought we should have taken all three points but it was down to taking the chances at the end of the day.

“The ball just wasn’t going into the net and that’s the most disappointing thing, but look if we keep performing like that I think we will win a lot more games.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and if we keep playing the way we did the last two games then we will be right up there.

“The gaffer came in and he’s been brilliant with all the lads and told everyone what he wants plain and simple.

“In training the intensity has been brilliant.

“It will take a while for us to adjust to what way he wants to play, but he also wants hard work and commitment and I think the lads have taken to it well.”

Winchester has experienced some near misses in promotion pushes over the years and will be determined, as will all involved, to avoid a fifth straight season in the third tier for the Black Cats.

There is too much quality in the Sunderland squad for them to fall without trace away from the play-off picture.

Alex Neil does seem to be slowly getting his ideas across, and the Black Cats were the better side at The Valley, despite failing to convert from 1.59 expected goals for generated according to Wyscout.

Sheffield Wednesday’s surprise 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City at the weekend has left the door ajar to the top six, and having won promotion with Norwich City through the Championship play-offs previously in his career, Neil and Sunderland will be confident if they can cement a place there.

There are many twists and turns still to come in a very intriguing up and down season for the Black Cats.