Carl Winchester sends message to Sunderland supporters following promotion to the Championship

Sunderland achieved promotion to the Championship at the weekend as they were able to overcome Wycombe Wanderers 2-0.

Their promotion sees them end their four year stay in League One and they will be hoping to be able to go and push on in the Championship now.

This season has been Carl Winchester’s second for the club and the midfielder has played a big part in his side’s success as he made 40 appearances in the League this season.

However, the 29-year-old’s season did not end in the way he would have hoped with him picking up a groin injury just as the season was coming to an end, meaning he was unable to take part in his side’s final games including the play-offs.

However, Winchester was able to be there to support his side at the weekend and he shared his joy as he posted pictures of the day on Instagram alongside the caption: “Now that the dust has settled what a weekend was gutted to be out injured at such a crucial part of the season with only the last couple games to go but that’s football! All I can say is what a team what a group of lads happy to share a changing room with everyone of use! Stuff like that we will remember for the rest of our life’s! Proud of every single one of them after everything that’s happen all I can say is we done it.”

The Verdict:

Carl Winchester has done a great job at Sunderland this season and as gutted as he will have been to miss out on the play-off games and the chance to play at Wembley, the feeling will still be sweet after the role he had to play in Sunderland’s season.

The midfielder still has another year on his contract so he will be hoping he is part of Alex Neil’s plans in the Championship next season as he aims to make the same impact he did this season.

It seems as though the group at Sunderland had a great relationship with one another which translated onto the pitch when they played and that is backed up by the 29-year-old’s comments.