Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Carl Winchester makes Sunderland claim amid loan spell at Shrewsbury Town

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Carl Winchester has compared elements of the Shrewsbury Town squad to the promotion-winning Sunderland side he was a part of last season.

Sunderland are now flying high in the Sky Bet Championship and are looking to try and pull off back-to-back promotions as they seek a return to the Premier League, which would be some achievement.

Winchester is a part of the Shrewsbury side trying to make a late surge into the play-offs in League One, though, with him on loan at the Shrews for this season.

It’ll be tough for Shrewsbury to get into the top six given the gap between them in eighth and Barnsley in sixth but it is far from impossible, and Winchester believes the team has some of the characteristics last year’s play-off winners Sunderland had:

“At Sunderland as well we had a real togetherness in the group, everyone was really good with each other on and off the pitch and it is the exact same here,” he said via the Shropshire Star.

“When you go on the pitch you want to know that if you do something your mate has your back.

“I feel at Sunderland we had that and here we definitely do as well.

“It is that coming together on and off the pitch which is vital.”

The Verdict

Shrewsbury are having a positive season and it does look as though they have got some good attributes in the squad.

Whether it is enough to reel in one of the top six spots this year remains to be seen but hopefully this campaign can be used as a springboard for them to have a tilt at the play-offs next season at the very least.

Give us feedback on your Football League World experience
Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network