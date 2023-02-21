Carl Winchester makes Sunderland claim amid loan spell at Shrewsbury Town

Carl Winchester has compared elements of the Shrewsbury Town squad to the promotion-winning Sunderland side he was a part of last season.

Sunderland are now flying high in the Sky Bet Championship and are looking to try and pull off back-to-back promotions as they seek a return to the Premier League, which would be some achievement.

Winchester is a part of the Shrewsbury side trying to make a late surge into the play-offs in League One, though, with him on loan at the Shrews for this season.

It’ll be tough for Shrewsbury to get into the top six given the gap between them in eighth and Barnsley in sixth but it is far from impossible, and Winchester believes the team has some of the characteristics last year’s play-off winners Sunderland had: