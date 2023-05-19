Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester has taken to Instagram to issue a special thank you to the Black Cats' fanbase for their support during his time at the club.

The 30-year-old was key in helping the Wearside outfit to win promotion back to the Championship at the end of last season, scoring three times and recording one assist in 40 league appearances.

However, he was deemed surplus to requirements last year and with that, he secured a loan switch to Shrewsbury Town, which gave him the opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of this summer.

Appearing regularly there, he will be hoping he's done enough to earn himself a decent move elsewhere after his stay at the Stadium of Light came to an end.

Why is Carl Winchester leaving Sunderland?

The Wearside club have a decent number of options in the middle of the park, with Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah both in contention to be starters for the long term under Tony Mowbray.

But there are others who may also have a chance of starting regularly in midfield next season, with Corry Evans likely to be available, Edouard Michut potentially making his stay at the Stadium of Light permanent and Jobe Bellingham reportedly set to sign for the club.

Although Winchester can operate at right-back, so can the likes of Trai Hume, Niall Huggins and Luke O'Nien.

With this, the 30-year-old's game time was always going to be limited if he extended his stay at his current club.

What did Carl Winchester say to Sunderland's supporters?

Winchester has spent two and a half years at the club and during this time, he would have made several friends on Wearside.

Promotion would have only brought him closer to his teammates and the supporters - and he had a message for them after his departure was confirmed.

He posted: "My time at Sunderland is officially up, I'd like to thank everyone associated with the club for giving me the opportunity to play for such a huge club.

"Growing up if anyone would have said I’d be playing for Sunderland and to achieve promotion at that level, I’d have snapped their hands off.

"From my teammates I’ve met some friends for life and to the fans who gave us the support every week, I will always treasure them moments, so I'd like to wish the club nothing but success in the future. HA’WAY the lads."

What next for Carl Winchester?

Winchester has had the opportunity to impress at Shrewsbury and that should allow him to secure a decent EFL offer.

Although he may be tempted to play a bit-part role in a higher division so he can test himself at the highest level possible, he needs to be getting as much game time under his belt as possible.

At 30, he should still be able to start regularly for at least three more years, so there's no good reason why he should be sat on the bench somewhere.

Able to operate in several positions, that should strengthen his chances of winning a decent amount of game time, with his time and promotion with the Black Cats looking good on his CV.

It feels as though he has unfinished business in the EFL, so he should be looking to remain in England for a bit before potentially deciding to return to Northern Ireland.