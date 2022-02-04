Carel Eiting starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Barnsley in the FA Cup

Huddersfield Town have the chance to continue their positive momentum when they host Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

The Terriers are surprise play-off chasers this season having battled against relegation in the previous two campaigns.

The Tykes on the other hand will be desperate for any crumbs of positivity they can yield from the FA Cup this term.

Barnsley earned their first win under Poya Asbaghi by making hard work of ten man Barrow to progress with a 5-4 extra time victory.

Carlos Corberan’s men were impressive in knocking out Burnley of the Premier League in the last round and they are likely to rotate their squad in looking to get past a very low confidence Barnsley side.

Here, we are predicting six changes from Huddersfield’s last league game to occur when they take on the Tykes…

The six alterations are as follows: Jamal Blackman replaces Lee Nicholls, Pipa comes in for Ollie Turton, Naby Sarr is in for Tom Lees, Carel Eiting replaces Jonathan Hogg and finally Josh Koroma replaces Danel Sinani.

Tino Anjorin could be in the fold to make his Terriers debut although the 4-4-2 formation has been working nicely for Corberan, with Eiting and O’Brien forming a potentially exciting midfield partnership.

Huddersfield will be expected to win quite convincingly given Barnsley’s performances this term and in that could come some pressure, however Corberan is more likely to remain solely focused on making the most of their surprise top six chances and therefore a fourth round exit would not be seen as a crushing blow.