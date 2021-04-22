Carel Eiting sends heartfelt message after Huddersfield Town comeback

Huddersfield Town’s Carel Eiting has revealed his delight to be back out playing as he came on as a substitute in last night’s defeat to Barnsley.

The midfielder joined the Terriers on loan from Ajax and he had impressed in the middle of the park before a knee injury suffered in January ruled him out for the next few months.

Having recently returned to training, Eiting had been pushing to get back involved for Carlos Corberan, and he was named on the bench against the Tykes, coming on for the final 15 minutes, although he couldn’t prevent the visitors picking up all three points.

Nevertheless, it was still a big moment for the 23-year-old, and he took to Instagram to explain just how glad he was to be back out on the pitch.

“What an amazing feeling to be on the pitch with the team again…. I am back!”

With three games to go before the end of the campaign, Eiting will be hoping for more minutes as he looks to help Huddersfield to the one result that they may need to secure their safety.

The verdict

Injuries are the most frustrating things to happen to players, so you can imagine that the past few months have been really tough for Eiting.

His delight to be back out there is evident from this message, and the fans will be pleased to see him back out on the pitch.

Now, the challenge for Eiting and his Huddersfield teammates will be to get the one win that would realistically guarantee their place in the Championship for next season.

