Carel Eiting reveals Huddersfield Town duo’s influence on recent transfer decision

Huddersfield Town recruit Carel Eiting has revealed the role Leigh Bromby played in him returning to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Eiting was a late mover at the end of the January transfer window, quitting Genk to return to West Yorkshire on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bromby’s role in bringing Eiting back to the club was crucial, with the midfielder outlining the dialogue he’s had with Town’s Head of Football Operations since first arriving on loan in 2020.

“It happened very quickly,” Eiting said of the move.

“I have a very good relationship with Leigh. I asked him for advice and things when I was here and even when I left.”

The appointment of Bernd Storck had also contributed to Eiting exploring a return to English football, despite featuring 17 times across domestic and European competitions at Genk.

Eiting continued: “We had a new coach in Belgium and I asked what he thought because I didn’t know how he was going to use me or what he thinks of me. He (Bromby) said that playing time is really important and there are 18 games left to play in three months here.”

The 23-year-old scored three times and registered three assists in 23 Championship appearances last season, but his loan with Huddersfield was impacted by a serious knee injury.

Carlos Corberan, though, got the midfielder playing some good football during the first-half of the season, with Eiting also outlining the relationship he has with the Spaniard as a reason for his return.

“It’s also good,” Eiting continued. “I think I know what he wants from me, maybe not always, but he’s trying to push me and challenge me to become the best Carel Eiting I can be.

“That’s what he’s said to me now that he’s going to push me and get the best out of me. That’s what I want, so it’s very good.”

Eiting is expected to be thrown straight back into action for Huddersfield this evening when they take on Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship.

Corberan’s side enter the midweek fixtures sitting seventh in the table, looking to move into fifth with a win over the Rams.