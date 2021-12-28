‘Careful what I say’ – Mark Warburton speaks out over key QPR decision against Bournemouth

QPR are a side well in the hunt for a play-off spot in the league this season but they were unable to land a result against Bournemouth on Monday.

The Hoops and Mark Warburton would have loved to grab some points off the Cherries, who are in the automatic promotion spots themselves. However, after Dom Solanke put the side ahead in the first-half, the side were unable to bag an equaliser and came away with no points – and the QPR boss told the Brent and Kilburn Times that he had to be ‘careful’ what he said about the decision that led to the equaliser.

QPR though are still in the running for a top six spot though and are still sat in seventh place in the table but it doesn’t make Warburton any happier about the fact his side fell to a loss against Bournemouth.

QPR have played some good football this season and looked decent in the first-half of the fixture too, with Ilias Chair managing several efforts at the Cherries goal. It was ultimately Dom Solanke and Bournemouth who ultimately found the breakthough though – and Warburton wasn’t happy with the decision that led to that opening goal.

Speaking to the Brent and Kilburn Times about the free-kick before Solanke put the ball in the back of the net, he said: “I’ve got to be very careful what I say, but I’m just bemused by decisions. I’m amazed. There are fine margins in the Championship and that was the defining moment in the game.

“Should we have defended it better? Absolutely. We should have had first contact on the header. Was it a free-kick? How? I’ve just seen it again. How? Sam goes down and somehow he gives a free-kick and it’s a yellow card. I’m just totally bemused by it. Please explain.”

Warburton then was understandably not happy with the free-kick given against his side which ultimately led to the goal – and he’ll be hoping the decisions are better when his side face off against Bristol City. If they can bag three points in that tie, then they could certainly be back amongst the play-off places.

The Verdict

QPR have played some good football this season but couldn’t hold out Bournemouth, who managed to seal the three points against them in this tie.

Solanke and the rest of his teammates had several chances to increase their lead if it wasn’t for the heroics of goalkeeper Seny Dieng and some solid defensive work. They were in the game throughout the fixture but just couldn’t find the equaliser they needed.

Warburton then will no doubt have been unhappy to see his side lose the game via the one goal that came from a debatable free-kick. If the free-kick hadn’t been given, then there is every chance they could have kept the Cherries out and sealed a point.

However, if the Hoops play that way against against Bristol City, then they could certainly come away with some more points in that instance.