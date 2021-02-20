‘Careful to praise’ – EFL manager discusses on-loan Tottenham man

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has refused to heap too much praise on on-loan Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp, as he does not want the 20-year-old to get carried away.

Skipp joined Norwich on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, and has gone onto feature in every league game for the club so far this season.

But despite a string of consistent and impressive performances, it seems Farke is reluctant to say too much about the England Under-21 international, in order to avoid any over-confidence emerging from the midfielder.

Speaking to The Eastern Daily Press about Skipp, Farke said: “I am always careful to praise young lads too much.

“I like to keep the pressure high on them because in these times they are celebrated so much by social media, agents and things like this.

“It’s difficult also for young players to handle that praise so I am quite careful in praising them too much but actions are more important than any words and when you look at Oliver’s season you can realise that he has played more or less every second in the league for us, for a side that has lots of competition in the squad.

“This says a lot about how much I rate him and how much I value him, I don’t want to praise him too much in public, it’s more like each and every day I keep on criticising him.”

How well do you remember Norwich City's season so far?

1 of 20 Who did Norwich play in the first game of the Championship season? Preston Blackburn Huddersfield Derby

Indeed, while Farke does seem to feel as though there is room for improvement for Skipp, it seems the Norwich manager has never the less been impressed with the midfielder, as he added: “I ask for more goals, for more assists, better passing choices, for many topics to improve – but my actions speak louder than my words.

“He plays each and every second for more or less each and every game for such a good side. He’s a top player and also a top character.”

As things stand, Norwich are currently top of the Championship table, four points clear of the play-off places going into their clash with Rotherham United at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is an interesting comment for Farke to make.

You often imagine that young players would benefit from the praise they are given, considering the confidence boost it ought to provide them with.

However, you can understand why Farke may be cautious about Skipp being over-confident, considering he will surely want him to simply keep doing what he is doing for Norwich.

Indeed, if Skipp can keep doing that to help the Canaries get over the line in the race for promotion, then you feel that will be as big a confidence boost as any for the young midfielder.