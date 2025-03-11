Daniel Farke has downplayed Harry Gray’s immediate future in the Leeds United first-team squad.

The 16-year-old is the younger brother of Archie Gray, who emerged as a key part of the side last season after coming through the club’s academy system.

Supporters are hopeful that the younger Gray can follow in his footsteps, with a lot of hype building around his performances at youth level.

The teenager is yet to make his senior debut, but it is hoped he will soon be playing a role in Farke’s team regardless of what division they’re competing in.

Farke has claimed he does not want to rush anything with Gray, particularly given the back injury issue he had that kept him out of action for multiple months earlier this season.

He believes that the youngster can make an impact at senior level in the future, also naming Sam Chambers as someone else with first-team potential.

"With Harry, like always you know before a player really makes his first step into the spotlight. I'm always careful not to speak about his strengths and praise him too much," said Farke, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"He's with us and trains well, develops well and got match experience with the 21s, is doing really well, his rehab is done and has been back in team training for several weeks.

“We'll look carefully after him.

"We won't rush it too much.

"We're happy we have him.

“He's a player in the category of Sam Chambers who can play an important part in our future."

Leeds United recent form

Leeds United's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Portsmouth (A) 1-0 loss West Brom (H) 1-1 Sheffield United (A) 3-1 win Sunderland (H) 2-1 win Watford (A) 4-0 win

Leeds are currently top of the Championship table despite Sunday’s loss to Portsmouth.

The Whites had their 22-game unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of Colby Bishop, with the team level on points with second-place Sheffield United.

Burnley are two points behind in third ahead of Leeds’ clash with Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Harry's older brother Archie has since moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, joining the London club last summer in a deal worth a reported £40 million.

Daniel Farke has to control Harry Gray hype

Farke has to temper expectations surrounding Gray no matter how much potential he has, as someone at 16 doesn’t need that additional pressure when coming through senior level.

Leeds fans are understandably excited about his potential given both his underage performances and the family history he has with the club.

It might be a bit too soon to give him a chance in the side given how close the automatic promotion battle is, but a full pre-season with the team in the summer will help transition him to the squad full time.

Patience might be key to ensuring he has the best path forward, as rushing him could seriously hurt his development long term.