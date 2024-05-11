Highlights Rotherham United faces rebuilding their squad after a difficult season, with at least 16 players set to depart this summer.

Potential transfer targets include striker Harry Cardwell to boost their goal-scoring abilities and strengthen ahead of promotion rivals.

Defender Jamie McCart is likely to leave, with the club looking to cash in on him to raise funds for squad reinforcements quickly.

It is already clear that this is going to be a busy summer transfer window at Rotherham United.

The Millers have just brought the curtain down on what has been a dismal campaign, that saw them finish bottom of the Championship table by some distance.

As a result, they are now preparing for life back in League One, and have already taken some drastic action in the wake of their relegation.

In the club's released and retained list that was issued earlier this week, it was confirmed that at least 16 players will be leaving the New York Stadium this summer.

That leaves the club with a job to do in terms of rebuilding the squad available to Steve Evans, something which may apply to further outgoings, as well as incomings.

Given they will be facing a challenge to win an immediate promotion back to the Championship next season, that business is something they will surely have to get right.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at one arrival and one departure that would make for a perfect start to the summer transfer window for Rotherham United, right here.

In: Harry Cardwell

With Charlie Wyke departing Rotherham following the end of his loan spell, and Josh Kayode another who could leave after being made available for transfer, a new centre forward could be on the agenda for the Millers.

Recent reports have claimed that they are among a number of clubs to have shown an interest in Southend United's Harry Cardwell ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite a raft of financial issues and subsequent points deductions, the 27-year-old's form in front of goal was enough to take the Shrimpers to within touching distance of the National League play-offs this season.

Given how they have struggled for goals this campaign, that ability to find the net would make him an important additions to Evans' side. With a number of other League One and League Two clubs being credited with an interest in his services as well, it could be a welcome coup for Rotherham to get this deal done, and strengthen themselves ahead of some of their potential promotion rivals.

Out: Jamie McCart

Beyond those who have already been released by Rotherham following the expiration of their contracts or loans, it looks likely there will be others who depart the club this summer.

One of those is Jamie McCart, with the defender having been made available for immediate transfer once the window opens.

The 26-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Millers since joining from St Johnstone in the summer of 2022. He has spent the majority of this season on loan at Barnsley, having also had a stint with Leyton Orient during the second half of the previous campaign.

That does indicate that he is some way down the pecking order at The New York Stadium, suggesting he is a player they could afford to lose this summer. Given he is also entering the final year of his contract, this may be Rotherham's last chance to cash in on him. If they are indeed going to do that, it may make sense for them to do so quickly, in order to raise funds that can be reinvested into some much-needed reinforcements for the squad over the rest of the summer.