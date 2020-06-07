Cardiff’s Neil Harris provides injury update regarding Lee Tomlin

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has stated that Lee Tomlin is close to returning from the knee injury he picked up in February.

The midfielder picked up the injury during training and it came as a real blow for the Bluebirds side who had started to pick up some form under Harris for the first time.

Cardiff take on Leeds United in their first game back after the suspension in the Championship campaign, and with Harris’ side just two points off the play-offs a victory could be a big step for the club in the grand scheme of the league table.

Harris has insisted that Tomlin is now in the final stages of his return, and has praised the player’s continuous bubbly character.

Speaking to Cardiff’s official website, Harris said: “Tommo is infectious, a great character, very good trainer. Hence why he got injured in the first place. That’s what we want, our senior players to show our younger ones the way.

“He has been out a while, has to get over hurdles, mental as well as physical ones, get out onto pitch, trust your body.

“He’s doing that final stage at the moment, which is one of the hardest parts you can have.”

The Verdict

Tomlin is vital for Cardiff and if they’re to have any hope of getting into the top six come the end of the season then they will need Tomlin back to full fitness and firing on all cylinders.

This Cardiff side often lacks a bit of of creativity and can at times be very direct, so Tomlin offers something different and an opportunity for the team to play around his strengths and create more chances in the attacking third.

The Bluebirds will have a chance at top six, but a lot it will depend on how up to scratch Tomlin is when he returns to the side.