‘Cardiff will win the first-leg’ – Key play-off clash looms for Cardiff City and Fulham: The verdict

Cardiff City host Fulham tonight in the first-leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off.

Earlier in the season, Fulham have taken four points from their two meetings with Cardiff, but there’s no denying there has been a Bluebirds improvement under Neil Harris since the restart.

Will Scott Parker’s side continue to better Cardiff tonight? Or will we see Cardiff take a major stride towards Wembley and the Premier League?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think this has potential to be a really good game.

I think Cardiff are a really well-organised, well-drilled side under Neil Harris and their main focus tonight will be to deal with Aleksandar Mitrovic, and if they do that, then they have a chance of getting something out of the first leg.

The Bluebirds don’t really possess too much of a goal threat going forward, but their wide players, the likes of Junior Hoilett, are so important for them and Fulham will have to deal with plenty of crosses into the box, I reckon.

Fulham have been far too inconsistent for my liking this season and I’d argue that Scott Parker should have got much more out of his players, but in the play-offs, they have the experienced players who have been there and done it and will know how to deal with the pressure, despite there being no fans.

Over two legs, this tie may suit them, but Cardiff are good at home, and I can see them nicking a 1-0 win just like their Welsh rivals last night.

It’ll be a tight affair, though.

Jacob Potter

I think Cardiff will win the first-leg of this tie.

The Bluebirds have really impressed me since returning to competitive action, and they’ll head into this game full of confidence.

Fulham have players that can really hurt Cardiff, though, and Neil Harris will know that his side have to be at their best to come away with a positive result.

Cardiff have only lost three matches on home soil this week, and Fulham have dropped plenty of points on their travels, so I can only see a home win here.

I’m sure plenty are surprised that the Bluebirds are even in the play-offs, as they’ve gone somewhat under the radar, which is sometimes the best way to win promotion.

But I’m sure Scott Parker would have done his homework on Cardiff heading into this one and they’ll need to be at their best, especially from set pieces.

I’ll go with a 2-1 win for Cardiff here.

George Dagless

It’ll be a draw.

Fulham have been in decent form of late and have been hard to beat, whilst Cardiff have also been difficult to break down since the restart and are well organised.

I think we’ll see a draw here tonight, something like 1-1, and that will obviously be a better result for the away side ahead of the second leg on Thursday.