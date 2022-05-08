Cardiff to part company with coaching staff member

Cardiff City are set to part company with goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble, as per a report from BBC Wales Sport.

Dibble has been in and around Cardiff for much of his career. He started there as a player and joined the coaching set-up in 2017, but his time at the club now appears to be coming to an end.

The Bluebirds are yet to make an official comment on the future of Dibble but the report from the BBC states that Cardiff manager Steve Morison has told him that his services will not be retained past the end of this season.

Dibble played for the likes of Manchester City and Rangers during his playing career, and it now remains to be seen what is going to happen to him in his next chapter.

The Verdict

This might come as a surprise to some Cardiff fans, given Dibble’s long association with the club in one guise or another.

Morison evidently wants to continue putting his stamp on things, though, and it’s obvious he’s thinking about changes to his coaching staff to help him do that.

A big summer awaits Cardiff as they look to kick back up the Championship and Morison is evidently ready to make the changes he feels are needed.

