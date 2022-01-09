Cardiff to beat Swansea in transfer race for Leeds United player

Championship side Cardiff City are closing in on the signing of young Leeds United talent Cody Drameh on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Yorkshire outfit from Fulham in 2020, was handed his Premier League debut by Marcelo Bielsa earlier this season in a 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

He was then handed his first start against Arsenal just a few weeks ago with Leeds in the middle of an injury and COVID-19 crisis.

Quiz: Can you name which club Cardiff City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Cardiff City sign Jonny Williams from in 2021? Charlton Athletic Millwall Swindon Town Oxford United

However with players now recovered from their issues, Drameh is set to continue his development with the Bluebirds for the rest of the season.

Perry Ng has been a regular feature at right-wing-back recently under Steve Morison but Drameh could be arriving to either give him competition or play on the left-hand side of the pitch.

That’s because a vacancy has been opened up due to the recall of Ryan Giles to Wolverhampton Wanderers, therefore a position is up for grabs and Drameh could be the one to fill that despite not being a natural left-sided player.

The Verdict

Drameh is seemingly very highly-rated at Elland Road and Cardiff are being entrusted with his development for the next few months.

With Luke Ayling now fit again and Stuart Dallas able to play at right-back, it’s best for Drameh to get game-time in the second tier of English footballer rather than in the under-23’s.

It will show where he’s really at right now and he can go back to Leeds in the summer potentially ready for first-team action next season under Bielsa.