Cardiff take definitive action concerning Mick McCarthy replacement, contract length clarified

Steve Morison has been made the permanent Cardiff City manager and given a contract that runs until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, according to TEAMtalk.

Morison was made caretaker boss of the Bluebirds after Mick McCarthy’s sacking in late October, stepping up from his role in charge of the U23s.

The 38-year-old helped end Cardiff’s eight-game losing run in his first game in charge while the Championship club claimed their first win since September just before the international break.

A string of names have been linked with being appointed McCarthy’s permanent replacement, including former Newport County boss Michael Flynn and ex-Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock, but reports yesterday indicated the Welsh club was leaning toward Morison.

According to TEAMtalk, the caretaker manager’s position has now been made permanent but the former Millwall captain has only been given a contract until the end of the current season.

The job is Morison’s first in first-team management, having only taken charge of the U23s in 2020 during Neil Harris’ tenure.

Cardiff are 20th in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone after 17 games.

The Verdict

It appears we can expect an official announcement from Cardiff very soon as if reports are to be believed that Morison has been appointed McCarthy’s permanent replacement.

The former striker may be inexperienced but he’s certainly got a tune out of the current squad and seems to have brought positivity back to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Handing him a contract that only lasts until the end of the 2021/22 campaign looks a very smart move, not least because the options available are likely to be more appealing to the Bluebirds then and managers that currently have jobs will be more easily prized away from their current clubs.

Fans may have hoped for more of a household name but you do have to credit the Bluebirds for moving quickly, meaning Morison has over a week to prepare for his first game as permanent boss.

The trip to Preston North End next weekend now looks a very interesting one.