Cardiff City are hoping to edge out rivals Swansea City to the signing of Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

The left-footed defender came through the ranks at Chelsea, where he was highly-rated, before leaving for Monaco in 2018.

After two years, Panzo moved to Dijon, but he returned to the UK in January last year to join Forest, but he struggled to make his mark under Steve Cooper, as he was way down the pecking order.

Therefore, a loan to Coventry City was sorted last season, with Panzo featuring in 31 games as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final, where they lost on penalties to Luton Town.

Coventry & Swansea keen on Jonathan Panzo

The 22-year-old is back with Forest this summer, but with the number of options at Cooper’s disposal, it’s clear that Panzo is not going to have a future at the City Ground.

So, another move is on the cards, and Wales Online reporter Paul Abbandonato has revealed that Cardiff and Swansea are both in the mix to land the player, and he suggested it’s the Bluebirds who could be just leading the race.

“Cardiff and Swansea each in for Nottm Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo. Swans have the advantage of being able to pay a fee, but Panzo has been hugely impressed by Bulut's vision for the Bluebirds I'm told and could move to capital on loan.

“Swansea really should have the edge because of the fee situation for Forest, but told it's probably 60-40 in Cardiff's favour at the moment.”

Would Jonathan Panzo be a good signing for either club?

It’s no secret that both would like to sign a defender before the deadline, and Panzo has a profile that would make him an astute addition for any Championship side.

Firstly, he is proven at this level after his performances last season. Panzo was comfortable on the left side of a back three for the Sky Blues, and he has abilities that make him a good defender, with his athleticism and physicality.

But, Panzo’s game is more than just that. As you would expect for someone who has represented England at various youth levels, he is comfortable in possession, and he is a modern centre-back in that he is willing to defend on the front foot, and he can cope in a high line.

So, it would be a smart signing for either club, and even if it’s only a loan to Cardiff, they will be getting someone who could contribute to the side immediately.

Cardiff & Swansea transfer plans

It has been a hectic summer for the Bluebirds, with Erol Bulut enduring a mixed start as the new boss. Despite the results, there have been encouraging signs in terms of performances, with many new recruits making an instant impact.

For Swansea, who are also under new management, Michael Duff will feel that the squad is short in several areas, and the big news from the window so far has been the departure of the influential Joel Piroe.

So, they need reinforcements in different areas, and a left-sided centre-back is an area they will look to improve.