Cardiff City are rivalling Swansea City as they look to appoint Oscar Garcia as their new head coach.

Who is Oscar Garcia?

The 50-year-old may be known to fans of English football, as he has been in charge of Brighton in the past, whilst he also had a short period leading Watford, although he had to step down due to health issues.

As well as those two jobs in the Championship, Garcia has an impressive CV that has seen him work for Salzburg, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and most recently Reims, among other clubs.

His time with the Ligue 1 outfit ended in October last year, with Garcia yet to get back into management. However, it appears he could have a job ahead of next season, after reports linked him with the Swansea job, which will be vacant once Russell Martin’s departure for Southampton is finalised.

Yet, journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed, as quoted by Wales Online, that the Bluebirds are firmly in the hunt for Garcia as well, as he claimed they have made contact with the Spaniard as they look to win the race for the coach.`

“In the last few hours, Cardiff has entered the bid for Óscar García. According to what they tell me from Wales, the Spanish coach is well positioned to train the club.”

It was announced earlier this month that Sabri Lamouchi wouldn’t be continuing with Cardiff despite keeping them in the division last season, and a host of names have been linked with the role since.

This would be a coup for Cardiff

It’s clear that Cardiff need a big appointment here, because the last few years have been tough, and they don’t seem to know what direction they want to head in. But, that would change under Garcia, who would be a real shrewd choice by the Welsh side.

Some will look at the number of clubs he has managed and be concerned, but they are all at a decent level, which shows he is a smart tactician. Crucially though, he has a clear style of play, and he could build the foundations that Cardiff need to push on in the years to come.

After Lamouchi’s exit, the fans were feeling negative around Cardiff, particularly given some of the names in the frame since. But, Garcia’s appointment would be exciting, and the fact they would be getting one over their bitter rivals Swansea would make it even sweeter.