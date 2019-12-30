Cardiff striker Glatzel issues message after key moment

Speaking to the official Cardiff City website, striker Robert Glatzel has been reacting to their important 2-1 win away at playoff chasers Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

In their final game of 2019, the Bluebirds forward netted within the opening five minutes as he latched onto Lee Tomlin’s quick free-kick, and drilled into the net from inside the area as he held off a couple of home defenders.

The German said: “The Gaffer said before the game that we had to make a statement.

“It was a good result to take the three points after two draws at home, and I think that it was a deserved win with a great performance from our team.

“Every one of us gave 100% today as we fought to the end. It was an unbelievable team performance which makes the win even more special.

Test your knowledge of Cardiff City with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 Who started the season as Cardiff manager? Neil Warnock Russell Slade Paul Trollope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“Today I feel that we set the standard of how well we can perform when we work together as a team.”

Having scored the opening goal away to Wednesday, Junior Hoilett netted the all-important second goal just three minutes after the first as he slotted in first-time from inside the area following Tomlin’s drilled cut-back.

Glatzel has been a regular within the Bluebirds starting lineup this season, having scored four goals in 15 games since signing from German second division side FC Heidenheim in the summer.

The 25-year-old has spent all of his career within his native Germany up until the current season, having also pulled on the shirts of the Bayern Munich reserve side, Heimstetten, Wacker Burghausen and Kaiserslautern.

The Bluebirds find themselves just two points off of the playoffs, as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking following relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Verdict

Cardiff have set the precedent for their performances going into 2020, with an impressive away display at Sheffield Wednesday.

Glatzel is right when he claims that the side put in 100%, as they left nothing out on the pitch as they competed strongly for every ball and all 11 players that started the game put in the work on and off the ball to ensure the three points returned to Cardiff.