Cardiff City should look to strike transfer agreement with Plymouth Argyle: Opinion

Cardiff City look to be one of the busier Championship clubs at present, as Steve Morison targets somewhat of a rebuild in South Wales as the summer approaches.

The Bluebirds, who finished the second tier campaign with 53 points and in 18th place, will be looking to strengthen during this summer and improve for the 2022/23 campaign.

Morison’s side certainly improved under his stewardship following a poor start to the campaign under Mick McCarthy, with the Bluebirds showing glimpses of their quality during the last term.

With Marlon Pack’s contract set to expire, and Will Vaulks being linked with a return to Rotherham United, the midfield area looks to be a position that will be targeted in the coming weeks.

One player who should be on the club’s radar is Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara.

The 25-year-old has been transfer-listed by the League One outfit, with Camara still possessing another year on his Plymouth contract.

However, he has shown no signs that he will agree fresh terms with the Home Park outfit, leading the Pilgrims to take this kind of action.

Barnsley and Burnley have previously been linked with a move for the exciting midfielder, in a report that stated as many as 12 clubs were monitoring him, with the 25-year-old proving to be a level above the third tier at times this season.

A move to the Championship, and a move to a club who will be ambitious regarding what next season could hold, could be on the cards for Camara.

Possessing excellent levels of energy, tenacity and athleticism, Camara is someone who always looks to ensure that the ball is with his side.

On the ball, he is a classy operator, who progresses with the ball very well and can split defences open with a good range of passing.

Ending the campaign with five goals and a further eight assists, Camara has emerged as an important source of goals and creativity throughout the campaign and a move up a division would be just.

Camara seems destined for a Championship move this summer, so given his ability, and scope to continue improving, Cardiff should look to agree terms rather swiftly.