Cardiff & Sheffield Wednesday amongst clubs chasing Leeds United January transfer agreement

Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and Bournemouth are all interested in Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood, as they look to bring the forward in on loan in January.

The 18-year-old joined the Whites from Arsenal earlier this year, and it was considered a coup for the Yorkshire outfit at the time, given how highly-rated the England youth international is.

Greenwood has impressed at his new club, scoring six goals in eight U23 games this season, which has seen him train with Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team.

Despite that, the teenager is yet to play in the Premier League, and Wales Online have revealed that several Championship clubs are keen on giving the player game time for the rest of the current campaign.

They state that the Bluebirds will be rivalled by the Owls and the high-flying Cherries for Greenwood, although they state it’s by no means certain that Bielsa will sanction a switch for the attacker.

Interestingly, they claim that Cardiff are seen as a ‘good fit’ for Greenwood if he does become available, with Neil Harris desperate for reinforcements up top after an injury to Kieffer Moore.

The verdict

There’s no denying that Greenwood is an exciting youngster, although it’s slightly surprising to see three Championship clubs, including two chasing promotion, are after him.

However, he is clearly impressing scouts when he plays in the development team, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds will let him go.

On one hand, playing in the Championship will help improve his game, yet Bielsa may think he has a role to play this season at Elland Road. Either way, a decision will have to be made in the coming weeks.

