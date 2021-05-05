Cardiff set for disappointment in defender transfer chase

Aberdeen are set to beat Cardiff City to the signing of Motherwell centre back Declan Gallagher, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

Gallagher is out of contract at Motherwell at the end of this season, meaning the 30-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer.

However, it now seems as though that is only going to lead to disappoint for Cardiff going into the start of the transfer market.

According to this latest update, the Bluebirds had been keen on signing Gallagher, but are now set to miss out on his signature, with the defender instead set to join Motherwell’s Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Since joining Motherwell from Livingston in the summer of 2019, Gallagher has made 72 appearances in all competitions for the Fir Park club, scoring on three occasions.

Cardiff’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and QPR have also been credited with interest in Gallagher earlier this season.

The Verdict

This will be something of a source of frustration for Cardiff you feel.

Gallagher is a solid defender with plenty of experience, who as a result of his contract situation, would have been available for free in just a few months time.

As a result, it does seem as though he is a player who could have ticked plenty of boxes for Cardiff, had the club been able to bring him to the Welsh capital.

That however, now seems as though it is unlikely to happen, meaning the pressure now looks to be on Cardiff to go out and find an alternative central defensive recruit this summer.