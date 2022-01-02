Cardiff player emerges as transfer target for German club

Cardiff City striker Mark Harris has emerged as a transfer target at German club St. Pauli, as per an update from The Sun’s Alan Nixon on Twitter.

Harris, 23, has appeared 19 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds this season, with the vast majority of those outings coming from the bench.

The young forward has chipped in with two goals and an assist so far this season and has primarily been operating on the wings.

St Pauli find themselves in the second-tier of German football and are currently leading the division.

The German outfit are one point clear of Darmstadt in second place and are six points clear of Hamburg.

Born in Swansea, Harris has come through the ranks at Cardiff and has also been capped by Wales at senior level, with all three appearances for the national side coming in 2021.

And with Harris’ contract running until the summer of 2023, it is likely that the Bluebirds will want a fee for the forward if they are to part company midway through the season.

The verdict

Harris is a player who certainly has the ability and the scope to continue improving, and whilst being predominately deployed from the bench this season, he is someone who deserves to be playing regular football.

Given St Pauli’s position in Germany’s second-tier, the club must view Harris as someone who can grow and establish himself in the Bundesliga.

Harris has shown in recent seasons that he has an eye for goal and is a real threat in the attacking third, making it no surprise that he has been attracting interest.

It remains to be seen if any other clubs make it a race for the 23-year-old, as this could spark other clubs in England to cast their eyes over him.