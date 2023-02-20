Cardiff City join Sheffield United, Preston and Luton in transfer race

Cardiff City are the latest Championship side to show an interest in Motherwell full-back Max Johnston ahead of the summer.

That is according to the Daily Record in Scotland, who report that the Bluebirds were watching the 19-year-old during Motherwell’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Hearts on Sunday.

Johnston’s contract is due to expire this summer and he will therefore be available to sign on a free transfer should nothing change between now and then.

Clearly this appeals to Cardiff, along with the likes of Sheffield United, Preston North End and Luton Town, who were all previously linked with a summer swoop for the right-back.

Johnston came through the youth ranks at Motherwell and has made a total of 11 senior appearances for the club.

The vast majority of these have came recently after returning from a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership at the turn of the year.

Think you’re a hardcore Cardiff City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 In what year were Cardiff founded? 1866 1877 1888 1899

Indeed, the 19-year-old had been out at Cove Rangers FC where he appeared 12 times in all competitions before returning to Motherwell.

Johnston also spent time on loan in the second tier of Scotland last season, too, making 25 Scottish Championship appearances for Queen of the South, as well as a further six in cup competitions.

The Verdict

It looks as though there is going to be quite the battle for 19-year-old Max Johnston this summer.

That is great news for the youngster. The more teams the better from his perspective.

With the 19-year-old being a free agent, that combined with multiple club interest should result in the best possible financial package.

Game time must also be a crucial factor in his decision making, though, and he must ensure any interested clubs lay out clearly their plan for his development over the few years.