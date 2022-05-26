Cardiff in transfer negotiations for Bristol City player

Cardiff City are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer this summer and are already in negotiations with the Robins for his services, according to BristolLive.

However, there are fears that the deal could be close to collapsing, and in-turn that would impact Nigel Pearson’s transfer plans at Ashton Gate.

Bluebirds head coach Steve Morison is looking to add more creativity to his midfield ranks, with Tommy Doyle heading back to Manchester City and Joe Ralls’ future uncertain.

He has set his sights on former Chelsea man Palmer, who has barely featured for Bristol City in recent times.

Following an initial loan spell, Palmer joined the Robins on a permanent basis in 2019, making 48 Championship appearances in his first two seasons as a full-time player.

The 2021-22 campaign though has been a struggle for the one-time Jamaica international, featuring just eight times in all competitions with his last outing being in the January FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

Per the aforementioned report, there was confidence from both clubs and the player himself that Palmer would secure a permanent switch to Cardiff this weekend, but it is the South Wales side of the deal that aren’t confident that they will be able to bring the player to the club.

The Verdict

Palmer had a wasted season at Bristol City in 2021-22, barely featuring under Nigel Pearson and it’s clear that the club are trying to get him off the wage bill.

We’ve seen in the past that on Palmer’s day, there is a player in there and he possesses a lot of technical ability, but he’s very inconsistent and that’s seen his career go on a bit of a down-turn.

There’s still a chance to unlock his potential though, and at the age of 25, Palmer is at the stage of his career where he simply has to be getting his head down and getting regular minutes.

His contract situation at Bristol City, where he’s on a quite lucrative deal, probably isn’t helping matters when it comes to negotiations, but if Cardiff want him enough then they should see the deal through eventually.