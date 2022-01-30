Cardiff, Hull City and Barnsley enter transfer race for 19-year-old

Championship trio Cardiff City, Hull City and Barnsley have all entered the race to recruit Ipswich Town teenager Tyreece Simpson, as per a report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at League Two side Swindon Town, thriving in the fourth tier of English football under Ben Garner and recording 11 goals in 30 competitive appearances for the Robins as he established himself as one of their main talismen.

He was recalled by the Tractors Boys earlier this month but has failed to make a single appearance for them since his return to Portman Road – and only has a matter of months left on his deal in Suffolk with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Barnsley players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did Bobby Hassell get sent off for the club? Yes No

Kieran McKenna’s men do have the option to extend his stay at the club for a further 12 months, with Ipswich’s manager admitting they had mainly recalled the striker due to a contractual issue that needed to be dealt with.

Cardiff, who already have the likes of Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells on their radar, are one side thought to be in the race alongside Barnsley and Hull, with the latter able to spend this month under new owner Acun Ilicali after repaying the loan the Tigers took out from the EFL and Premier League last year.

However, numerous clubs from the fourth tier are also thought to be interested in his signature including former side Swindon and league rivals Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.

The Verdict:

Although it may be beneficial for Simpson to keep his options open going into the summer – Ipswich are likely to trigger the extension on his contract regardless of whether he wants to stay or not – so it may be better for the 19-year-old to commit his future to the Tractor Boys anyway.

This could then allow the forward to secure another loan move away during the last couple of days of this window, enabling him to thrive in League Two once more following such a promising spell at the County Ground.

Game time has to be his priority at this stage, so unless he can get a move to the Championship and secure a temporary spell to a fourth-tier outfit before this window closes, it makes little sense for him to take the step up.

This especially applies to Cardiff and Hull, with the former set to recruit Hugill and the latter reportedly signing Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. The existing options they have plus those signings will severely limit Simpson’s first-team prospects at the Cardiff City and MKM Stadiums in the short term.

That could make Barnsley a good option, although it wouldn’t be worth taking the step up to the second tier yet unless he can play regularly. He’s already thriving at a senior level, so there’s little point in him player Under-23s football again.