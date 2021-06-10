Cardiff eyeing up move for Premier League youngster as potential Joe Bennett replacement

Cardiff City are eyeing up versatile left-sided Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Ryan Giles this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is contracted at Molineux until 2025, so any potential deal for Giles would be a loan but he already has experience at Championship level despite being only a few years into his senior career.

A loan spell in League One at Shrewsbury Town in the 2019-20 campaign set him up for a step up to the Championship this past season, spending the first half of it at Coventry City and when game-time became limited, he switched to Rotherham United.

Giles only failed to appear in one Championship game for the Millers during his time there, and from mainly a left-wing-back position he scored twice in 23 outings under Paul Warne.

If Mick McCarthy opts to use the same system at the Bluebirds next season, then a natural left-wing-back is a must on his transfer list due to the release of Joe Bennett.

That has left the former Ireland manager with a shortage in that position and due to his attacking capabilities, Giles could be seen as the perfect fit to come in for the 2021-22 campaign and do a job.

The Verdict

Giles is still developing as a footballer and being part of a team that was eventually relegated into League One last season will have been a real learning curve.

With not many specialist wing-backs around though, Giles could take this opportunity to step up to a bigger club like Cardiff and get some regular minutes as right now the Bluebirds will be desperately assessing their options in that position.

Anyone who has watched Giles will know that his attacking abilities are a lot better than his defensive ones, and considering how solid Cardiff’s back three from last season is those weaknesses may be covered by Sean Morrison, Aden Flint and others.

Cardiff may end up having competition for Giles’ signature but as one of the few teams who play with wing-backs AND don’t have anyone currently for that position, the 21-year-old would be a perfect fit.