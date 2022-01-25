Cardiff edging closer to agreeing Kieffer Moore transfer deal with Championship club

Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth are edging closer to a transfer agreement for Wales international Kieffer Moore, according to the BBC’s Kris Temple.

Whilst no deal has been finalised yet, the Cherries are not far off meeting the Bluebirds’ demands for the 29-year-old striker as Scott Parker seeks to add more fire-power to his line-up.

It was reported by The Sun earlier in the month that Cardiff valued Moore at £10 million following his 20-goal haul in the Championship last season and his performances at the European Championships with Wales.

The big 2022 Cardiff City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How old is Alex Smithies? 29 30 31 32

Moore’s form has tailed off somewhat though in the current campaign with just five league goals to his name in 22 appearances.

The target man has not appeared in any of Cardiff’s last three league encounters, owing to an ankle injury ironically picked up in late December against Bournemouth.

But he could now be set for a switch to the Vitality Stadium with Parker and his transfer team getting closer and closer to the valuation that the Welsh club want for their star striker’s services.

The Verdict

It’s perhaps fair to say that Moore hasn’t been the same player recently as he was last season, but apart from Ryan Giles’ set piece deliveries he’s not had much service.

Things would be far different at Bournemouth though – they have a number of players who could create chances for him and he would give Parker a different option to Dominic Solanke.

Players who are regular internationals at a decent level and also who scored 20 goals last season do not come cheap however and Cardiff are well within their rights to hold out for a significant seven-figure fee.

With Moore’s contract expiring next summer though they may be wise to cash in now and re-invest on younger players considering he’s not exactly been firing on all cylinders this season.