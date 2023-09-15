Highlights Cardiff City and Swansea City will face off in the South Wales derby, which is a highly anticipated game for both sets of supporters.

Swansea City boss, Michael Duff, downplayed the significance of the derby, stating that promotion is more important.

Cardiff defender, Mark McGuinness, disagreed with Duff's comments, emphasizing that the derby holds great importance for everyone involved. The Bluebirds' manager, Erol Bulut, also responded, jokingly expressing his desire to win promotion and beat Swansea twice.

One of the most anticipated games of the weekend and, for some, the entire Championship season takes place this coming Saturday, as Cardiff City play host to Swansea City in the South Wales derby.

It is a game that needs no introduction, particularly to the respective supporters of the two historic sides, and whilst they make their feelings known in the stands, they urge their own players to understand the significance of this stand-alone fixture whilst trying to claim three important league points.

It is exactly that subject that has stoked the fire in the lead-up to the 74th encounter between the sides.

Swansea City boss Michael Duff experienced the likes of Burnley facing off with fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers during his time as a player but in the days building up to his first taste of this particular rivalry, has downplayed the occasion.

Talking about the Cardiff clash ater the Swans suffered defeat in their last outing prior to the international break, a 2-1 home defeat by another of their rivals Bristol City, he told BBC:: "It's an important game, but it's not the be-all and end-all."

"I'd rather win promotion and get beat by Cardiff twice.

"People might not like that sometimes, but we need to show more fight and spirit to give us a chance of getting a result."

Cardiff v Swansea: Marc McGuinness and Erol Bulut respond to Michael Duff

Understandably, this has ruffled a few feathers in both camps, with Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness stating that Duff's comments were "wrong", as the game is important to everybody connected to the two clubs regardless of any factors which could come into play.

"I think he [Duff] is wrong in that sense. Obviously everyone wants to get promoted but this, for the fans and players here, it does mean a lot.

"If that's his philosophy then that's his philosophy, but I'm sure the [Swansea] fans won't be happy with that one.

"This game is important for everyone," McGuinness continued.

Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut will also be experiencing this derby for the first time on Saturday night, with the Turk's main experiences of such occasions being when he led Fenerbache into battle against the likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray.

"I've had a few derbies in my career - 20 years as a professional, seven as a manager. At Fenerbahce, too, I know derbies well," Bulut began.

"I can tell you only one thing: Saturday, in the stadium, on the field, we will be a team. I don't need to tell them, they know it already."

The 48-year-old was also quick to respond to Duff's earlier comments in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

He said: "I would like to get promoted and win twice!

How is this South Wales derby poised?

Both squads will look to use this game as a catalyst to build momentum going into the coming weeks, with neither of them getting off to the best of starts in their first five outings.

Cardiff currently sit 19th, three places and two points ahead of their bitter rivals, who occupy the final relegation place. If the Swans were to get their first win of the season at the Cardiff City Stadium, they would record their fifth successive victory in the derby.

The home side will certainly look to put a stop to that record, with hometown boy Aaron Ramsey going in search of his first home goal since his return in the summer, after strikes in away defeats to Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The last encounter between the two sides ended 3-2 in favour of Swansea, with Ben Cabango scoring a 99th-minute winner.