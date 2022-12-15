Cardiff defender + Luton midfielder: 2 realistic loan signings Bristol Rovers could consider next month

Bristol Rovers currently sit midtable in League One having enjoyed a steady return to the third tier after their promotion last season.

After a late charge to promotion last season, it could have been suggested that Joey Barton’s side could have been one of the favourites to go down this season but have so far looked comfortable.

With January on the horizon, it’s the ideal time for the Gasmen to identify targets and improve their squad as they look to build on their midtable placing.

They’ve used the loan market to great success already this season with Josh Coburn, Bobby Thomas and Lewis Gibson all being regulars in the first team and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Barton dip his toes there once again.

The successes of those three players could well prompt other teams to look at Bristol Rovers as a viable option to send their players to with development and first-team football a guarantee.

Here, we take a look at two realistic signings Barton could make in January as he looks to add to his squad.

Louie Watson

Watson is a technical midfielder who would add something slightly different to the Rovers midfield.

He’s tactically flexible having operated in a deep-lying playmaker role at Derby, as well as in wide areas and as a number ten.

His ability in possession will no doubt help Barton’s control games as they continue to evolve as the season progresses and with game time at a premium at Luton Town, he could be tempted to move to the Memorial Stadium for first-team football.

Rovers possess several players with the ability to play a more controlled style and Watson coming in would only exemplify that. The 21-year-old is at a key stage in his career where he needs a consistent run of games and a loan move would bring that.

Curtis Nelson

Nelson has struggled for game time this season at the Cardiff City Stadium and could well be tempted by a move to League One should interest arise.

He’s already been linked with Derby but with a move unlikely to happen, it leaves the door open for the experienced defender.

With experience being something that Barton’s side have lacked, Nelson brings an abundance of it.

He also has plenty of pace which will be incredibly handy for a side who like to operate on the front foot.

A move for Nelson would be ambitious, but Rovers are in an attractive position considering their style of play and position in League One.