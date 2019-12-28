Cardiff defender issues reaction following long-awaited return

Cardiff City defender Jazz Richards has revealed his delight at returning to full fitness and playing back-to-back games for the Championship side.

Richards was ruled out for the first few months of the season through injury, but made his return in the 0-0 draw with Preston North End before the Christmas period.

That substitutes appearance was followed by a start on Boxing Day as the Welsh side were held by Millwall.

Richards who arrived at Cardiff as a youth player in 2005, did not spend the beginning of his career at the club, spending time with the likes of Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Returning to his boyhood club in 2016 and made 28 appearances in his first season, however, playing time has been hard to come by due to various injury problems.

Speaking his return to the first team, Richards said via the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be back, it’s been great to return from injury and I want to keep moving forward with the team.

“I spoke to the new manager when he came in and from the start, he said that he knows what kind of player I am, and that he likes the way that I play.

“My match fitness will only improve the more that I play. I’m feeling fit in training, but I know that match fitness is entirely different, so I hope to play more and to then give more to the team.

“I’ve played in two matches now and I’m feeling good with it. The manager has got faith in me and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Cardiff face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, before a New Years Day meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Sitting 11th in the Championship table, Neil Harris’ side will be hoping to build a consistent run of form and improve on their league standing.

Take part in our latest Cardiff City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 1. Which Cardiff player did the Bluebirds sell in July? Stuart O'Keefe Mark Harris Rhys Healey Jack McKay

The Verdict

It is positive to see Richards back in the fold after various injury problems, and he is returning at the right time to hand Cardiff a boost.

Harris’ side have been in moderately good form, but they need to run draws into wins if they are to push for a potential play off place.

Richards’ return hands Harris more options and that is always needed in the busy Championship season.