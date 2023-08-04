This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United welcome Cardiff to a packed-out Elland Road on their return to the Championship.

United were condemned to relegation on the final day last season following a three-year stint back in the top flight.

A poor defensive return saw the North Yorkshire outfit concede a league high of 78 goals - heavy defeats to Crystal Palace, Brentford and Liverpool all contributing to a season to forget.

Incomings have been slow with just two names through the door going into the opening fixture, Ethan Ampadu for a reported £7 million fee, providing an option at the back and as a holding midfielder.

Ethan Ampadu's move has had a huge domino effect

Karl Darlow has also joined on a permanent deal to provide competition in between the sticks with Illan Meslier’s future still unknown.

Numerous outgoings - notably in the defensive department - leaves Leeds somewhat weaker as they prepare for life in the second tier.

Central defenders Robin Koch, Maximilian Wöber and Diego Llorente have all departed on loan along with Marc Roca, while top scorer Rodrigo leaves for Qatar on a permanent deal.

Nevertheless, many Leeds fans remain optimistic with an instant return to the promised land not out of the question - a win in their opening fixture would certainly bring the feel-good factor back to Elland Road.

How do Cardiff City look ahead of the Leeds game?

Leeds’ opposition have gone through their own transition as they aim to move past their relegation contenders title.

A fresh start comes in the form of new boss Erol Bulut who has been credited for strengthening the forward department. Iké Ugbo and Karlan Grant come in as the main source of goals to replace Sory Kaba while Josh Bowler offers a creative threat to supply the front two.

Meanwhile, it is the return of Welsh legend Aaron Ramsey which has brought excitement to South Wales, the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder returning home in hopes of leading his side up the division.

Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith, however, has noted that Bulut hasn’t just made personnel changes but also brought a new brand of football to the Bluebirds.

Kris told Football League World: “It’s hard to know what to expect when you look at Cardiff this season given that they’ve lost a real top signing in Sory Kaba after his loan ended and obviously changing manager into something of an unknown quantity in Erol Bulut.

“The preseason that they had at Cardiff sort of indicates that they are trying to play a bit more fluidly, out from the back.

“There should be goals in it.”

Who poses a threat for Leeds United?

While a defensive exodus poses questions about Leeds’ state at the back, their forward line has remained mostly untouched barring Rodrigo’s departure.

The likes of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto all remain at Elland Road despite interest while January signing Georginio Rutter has the chance to impress this time around.

However, injuries to the French forward as well as senior figures Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison seems them all ruled out of this weekend’s clash.

Nevertheless, Daniel Farke’s side still possesses undoubted quality in the final third and will overwhelm the Cardiff backline, according to the Leeds fan pundit.

Kris added: “With Leeds still being a side with more firepower coming down from the Premier League and having the attackers that we do, on paper you would imagine it is still going to be a game where Leeds dominate or look to dominate at least and that means Cardiff will sit in naturally.

“Given how we play, what we know about Farke and what we know about the attack and especially given the other way Leeds’ defence has been pretty poor, Cardiff could be looking to exploit that.

"Having said that, I’m still backing a Leeds win - 3-1.”