Cardiff closing in on Mick McCarthy replacement

Cardiff City are set to announce Mick McCarthy’s replacement as manager of the Bluebirds – and Steve Morison has been elevated into pole position for the role, according to Wales Online.

A whole host of outside names have been linked, including Michael Beale and Michael Flynn, but Morison is said to have impressed the Bluebirds hierarchy in his three caretaker matches in charge.

They have produced one win, one draw and one loss, with the draw being a spectacular one as Cardiff came from 3-0 down away at Stoke City to draw 3-3.

An announcement on who is set to take the club on going forwards is expected within the next 48 hours and it looks increasingly likely that Morison will be promoted from his role with the under-23 team to the senior head coach on a full-time basis.

It would be Morison’s first managerial job at senior level having only retired from his playing career in 2019 and was best known for his time at Millwall and Norwich City.

The Verdict

The Cardiff squad seem to be really playing for Morison in the three matches we’ve seen so on the face of it it would be a good appointment in the short-term.

It wouldn’t be an expensive deal to do for the club so if it doesn’t work out in a few months time then they can always assess the situation, but Morison has definitely already had an impact.

We’ve already seen a few more youngsters enter the first-team picture in the previous few matches – Isaak Davies made an impression on Saturday against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff fans appreciate any home-grown talent that comes into the equation.

That is something that will win Morison over but personnel who are promoted from the under-23’s or an assistant to a head coach don’t always work out so this could go one of two ways if it is Morison that the hierarchy decide to go with.