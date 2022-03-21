Cardiff City’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Cardiff City have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in the last five years in the Football League.

From the elation of securing promotion to the top-flight in 2018 to the despair of suffering an immediate relegation to the Championship in the following season, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Bluebirds fan.

During this particular time period, Cardiff have opted to sign a plethora of individuals.

Whereas some players went on to impress during their respective spells in Wales, the Bluebirds haven’t always managed to nail their transfer recruitment.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Cardiff’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years.

Do you agree?

Gary Madine

The Bluebirds opted to sign Gary Madine from Bolton Wanderers in a deal thought to be worth around £6m in 2018.

The forward failed to justify this fee during his time at the club as he experienced a woeful stint at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In the 28 appearances that he made for the Bluebirds, Madine failed to score a single goal and was allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis in 2020 as he sealed a move to Blackpool.

During the current campaign, the forward has managed to showcase his ability by scoring eight goals in 27 league appearances for the Seasiders.

Bobby Decordova-Reid

When you consider that Cardiff spent a fee believed to be in the region of £10m to secure the services of Bobby Decordova-Reid in 2018, it is fair to say that the 29-year-old failed to live up to expectations during his time at the club and thus can be considered as one of their most underwhelming signings.

Decordova-Reid was tasked with helping his side secure safety in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

However, despite showing occasional glimpses of his talent, the forward only managed to score five goals in 27 appearances at this level as his side suffered relegation to the Championship.

After being loaned out to Fulham, Decordova-Reid made a permanent move to Craven Cottage midway through the 2019/20 campaign.

The Jamaica international is currently on course to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League with Fulham this season.