Cardiff City’s transfer stance on EFL player with 13 goal contributions emerges

Cardiff City are not actively pursuing a transfer deal for Fleetwood Town wide player Paddy Lane, Wales Online have reported.

The Championship side were linked to the two-cap Northern Ireland international’s signature by Football Scotland on Tuesday, with Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts also believed to be in the frame.

However, Steve Morison and his recruitment team have been put off by the Cod Army’s price-tag – thought to be in the region of £1 million – meaning that they won’t be pursuing a deal.

Lane has had a remarkable rise up the footballing pyramid in such a short period of time – having been dropped by Blackburn Rovers’ academy, he ended up at non-league Hyde United before switching to Fleetwood last summer, having impressed in performances in England’s seventh tier.

In his debut season at Highbury, Lane notched five goals and eight assists in 37 League One appearances, playing in a variety of positions from attacking midfield to left wing-back.

As well as being named the third tier’s Young Player of the Year, the 21-year-old received his first Northern Ireland cap in March when he started against Hungary.

The Verdict

Lane appears to have settled into EFL football very well, proving to be extremely creative in a number of different positions for Fleetwood.

Whilst the Championship can sometimes be a big step up from League One, Lane is already experiencing being an international footballer, which should put him in good stead should he secure a move this summer.

You’d imagine that Cardiff were looking at Lane for a potential spot at left wing-back, but they’re seemingly well-stocked there with both Joel Bagan and Callum O’Dowda competing for that position next season.

Cardiff dropping out of contention though could perhaps invite other Championship teams to send bids to Fleetwood’s table, as the Cod Army would surely cash in for the right price.