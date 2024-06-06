Highlights Cardiff City have not ruled out a move for Kieffer Moore.

Cardiff City have not ruled out the possibility of pursuing a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore this summer, as reported by Wales Online.

Since the Championship season ended a couple of weeks ago, there has been constant speculation surrounding the future of manager Erol Bulut.

The 49-year-old’s contract with the Welsh side was set to expire this summer after he led the club to a respectable 12th-place finish, 11 points adrift of the play-offs.

There was concern that Bulut may decide to leave the club, but to Cardiff’s relief, he signed a new two-year contract earlier this week.

That means the club can now press ahead with their plans for the summer, and those plans could potentially involve Moore once again.

Cardiff City could pursue Kieffer Moore deal this summer

Kieffer Moore isn’t unknown to Cardiff City, as the forward played for the club between August 2020 and January 2022.

In that period, the Welshman played 66 times for the club in all competitions, during which he scored 25 goals and chipped in with six assists.

The Bluebirds were interested in signing Moore in the January transfer window, as Bulut made it clear he was a top target.

However, they missed out on the signing as the player joined Ipswich Town, and now, six months later, Cardiff could still be interested in a deal.

According to Wales Online, sources are refusing to rule out the possibility of the Championship side making a fresh move for Moore this summer.

The report states that Cardiff City are keen to sign a proven striker, and the profile of Moore certainly fits what they are looking for.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has more or less put the decision into Moore’s hands, as he will want regular game time and that may not be offered with the Cherries.

Kieffer Moore at Ipswich Town

There were several teams looking at a deal for Kieffer Moore in January, but it was Ipswich Town who won the race for the player.

The Tractor Boys signed the striker on a six-month loan deal, and it was an agreement that worked for all parties involved.

Moore got more game time, as he started 14 of the 18 games he played for Ipswich, during which he grabbed seven goals, some of which proved vital in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, with Ipswich now in the top flight, it seems unlikely they will pursue a permanent move, and that now means he returns to Bournemouth with still a year left on his contract.

Kieffer Moore would be an excellent signing for Cardiff City

There is no doubt about it; Kieffer Moore would be an outstanding signing for Cardiff City if they could get a deal over the line.

The forward has proven how good he can be at Championship level on numerous occasions now, and given how well he did for the Bluebirds previously, you can only see that continuing once again.

Cardiff lacked firepower at times last season, so it is no surprise that they are looking to strengthen the forward line.

Moore would fit how the club likes to play, and given his situation at Bournemouth, he would probably be a low-cost deal.