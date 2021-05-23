Cardiff City’s transfer plans become clearer following Mick McCarthy’s scouting mission

Cardiff City are said to be eyeing moves for players that are currently operating in the lower divisions of the Football League, with Wales Online reporting that Mick McCarthy has spent a lot of time scouting players at that level.

The Bluebirds are looking to restructure their squad after they fell way short in the race for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs in the season just gone and will be looking to add to their recent addition of James Collins from Luton Town.

It is said in the report that McCarthy used the final few months of the season to watch a lot of League One matches in order to get a better look at some potential targets as Cardiff look to cast their net wide in search of new recruits.

Fresh blood is indeed needed in various areas of the current squad, with the Welsh side having already seen the likes of Junior Hoilett announce that he will be moving on at the end of his contract in June, whilst the club have stated recently that they would be keen to bring back Liverpool pair Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson for next season.

Meanwhile the club has also moved to refute any suggestions that they would be open to selling their striker Kieffer Moore this summer.

The Verdict

It is completely understandable that Cardiff are looking at the lower leagues for new players, as there is a lot of talent in and around League One in particular.

The level of talented young players and experienced campaigners in the third tier has never ben higher and there is an opportunity for the Bluebirds to unearth some real gems.

In order for that to happen, some of the current squad may have to leave in order to balance the books, but I am sure that McCarthy will see this as a necessary loss in order for the club to take steps forward towards achieving future success.

It is set to be an interesting next couple of months in South Wales as the McCarthy era really starts to take shape.