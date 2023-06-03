The 2022/23 campaign certainly turned out to be a disappointing one for Cardiff City.

Flirting with relegation and narrowly avoiding the drop with a 21st place finish in the Championship, everybody associated with the club will be hoping for much better next season.

Of course, that will include some of the famous faces below that are famously big supporters of the Bluebirds.

Sadly, not all of the celebrities below are still with us, but at one stage in their lives, they were reportedly big fans of Cardiff City.

Celebrity Cardiff City fans

Roald Dahl

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest names and most famous people to have supported Cardiff City during their lifetime was Roald Dahl.

Dahl was a very successful author of childrens literature, including books and short stories.

Some of Dahl's finest works include; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and The Twits.

Cardiff have officially paid tribute to Dahl previously, stating that he was a regular at Ninian Park during his earlier years.

Guto Pryce

Welsh musician Guto Pryce is yet another famous fan of the Bluebirds.

Well-known for being the singer-songwriter and bassist for band Super Furry Animals, Pryce has made his affection for the club no secret throughout the years.

Back in 1999, for example, the band even sponsored one of the club's kits.

Pryce has previously spoken about how he began attending Cardiff City matches with his brother Iwan during the 1980's.

Owen Powell

Another musician makes the list here, with Owen Powell another famous Bluebird.

Rock star Powell was guitarist in the band 'Catatonia' from 1995 through to 2001, when they were disbanded.

The band's success included two UK number one albums.

Powell has previously been described as 'football-mad' and it is said he started watching Cardiff City at a young age with friends and family at Ninian Park.

Jason Mohammad

Another famous fan of the Bluebirds is Jason Mohammad.

Well-known as a radio and television presenter, the 49-year-old, who was born in Cardiff, is currently the host of Final Score on a Saturday afternoon.

Mohammad has spoken previously about his love of his club - Cardiff City - certainly making his allegiances no secret.

In that interview, the 49-year-old explained he had no other option than to support the Bluebirds.

"Growing up in Ely, a working class part of Cardiff and being able to see Ninian Park from my school, it was inevitable," Mohammad told The Times in 2020.

"There were no other options for me."

Jonny Owen

Last but certainly not least, Jonny Owen is another celebrity that has gone on record with their support of Cardiff City.

In an article in 2018, the actor and filmmaker revealed he had been a fan of the club for more than 30 years, and reflected on his days on the terraces.

Owen told WalesOnline: "My older brother lived above The Paddle Steamer pub in Tiger Bay."

"I used to go and stay with him and I was only allowed to go if he took me. We went to Pompey home in 1983. It finished 0-0 but the atmosphere was electric.

"I can vividly remember seeing casuals amongst both sets of fans for the first time and it having a striking effect on me."

Owen has appeared in programmes such as Shameless, This is England '90, Torchwood and Murphy's Law, as well as a number of films.