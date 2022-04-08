Cardiff City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Cardiff City have produced some very exciting young players over the years with Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill strutting their stuff in the first team this season.

The Bluebirds have not been shy to hand opportunities to players from the club’s youth setup and that has been a consistent trend for some time.

Steve Morison will be looking to build from the ground up once again next season, with the former striker showing a lot of faith in the club’s academy and hoping to integrate more homegrown talents into the first team.

Without loads to play for in the remaining portion of the season, some further debuts could be given to aspiring Bluebirds with the desire to open their accounts on their first opportunities.

Here, we have taken a look at the Bluebirds’ ten youngest ever goalscorers, how their careers have panned out since netting their first senior goal for Cardiff and where they are now…