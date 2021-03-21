Cardiff City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Cardiff City have had lots of success in their history, spending much of their time in the top flight of English football and that is where they want to be yet again.

And Mick McCarthy may be the man to lead them there, as he’s lost just once since arriving at the club in January and whilst the play-off push may not end up coming off this season, there’s plenty of promise for the 2021/22 campaign.

McCarthy has been keen to use younger players from Cardiff’s academy and under-23 team, with the likes of Tom Sang, Ciaron Brown, Joel Bagan and Ruben Colwill getting game-time recently.

Cardiff have had a good academy though and have brought through a number of youngsters that have gone to play at the top level.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Joe Ledley and others have had success and you can even look further back with the likes of John Toshack, who was a great success as a player and manager.

Who are the youngest scorers in Bluebirds history though? We take a look at it going from 10th spot to Cardiff’s youngest goal-getters according to transfermarkt.